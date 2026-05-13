Renewed conflict with Iran to damage global economy - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The alternative to a ceasefire is a resumption of war, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told Arab media, Trend reports.

He said no one wants a repeat of that scenario, as such a conflict would seriously undermine the global economy and energy security.

According to him, the main priority in the negotiations between the US and Iran is maintaining the ceasefire.

"Negotiations are ongoing, and some progress has been made. Despite the complexity of the process, the parties intend to maintain diplomatic contacts," Hakan Fidan said.

The minister added that Ankara maintains close contacts with the United States, Iran, and regional countries, particularly Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan. He stated that the parties are holding consultations to advance dialogue and reduce tensions.