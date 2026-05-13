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Azerbaijani CBA and U.S. company debate synergy options with institutional investors

Economy Materials 13 May 2026 10:43 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani CBA and U.S. company debate synergy options with institutional investors
Photo: Central Bank of Azerbaijan
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the U.S. Federated Hermes Limited company on investment management and asset governance discussed opportunities for cooperation with institutional investors, Trend reports via the CBA.

The discussion took place during the meeting between the CBA Deputy Chairman, Ali Ahmadov, and a delegation led by the CEO of Federated Hermes Limited, Saker Nusseibeh.

The meeting also discussed current trends in global financial markets, experiences of mutual partnership between central banks, government agencies, and sovereign wealth funds.

In addition, the meeting held an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

Federated Hermes Limited operates in the field of active investment.

The company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, has more than 2,000 employees.

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