Turkmenistan, Malaysia discuss energy partnership and expand cooperation with Petronas

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 13.Turkmenistan and Malaysia discussed bilateral partnership in the energy sector and the expantion of cooperation with Malaysian oil company of Petronas, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The talks were held during a meeting between Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Political Affairs under the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

During the meeting, the Malaysian side conveyed greetings from Malaysia’s leadership, and highlighted Kuala Lumpur’s strong interest in expanding multifaceted cooperation with Turkmenistan.

The sides discussed the steady development of bilateral relations across key areas, including economy, transport, education, and culture, with particular emphasis on energy cooperation.

Particular attention was given to long-term collaboration with Malaysian energy company Petronas, which marked 30 years of presence in Turkmenistan. Berdimuhamedov noted the company’s contribution to offshore Caspian development and training of qualified personnel for the country’s oil and gas sector.

The parties also expressed readiness to further deepen strategic cooperation, including through upcoming joint events dedicated to the anniversary of Turkmenistan-Malaysia energy partnership.