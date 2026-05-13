Kazakhstan set to boost ecotourism infrastructure development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 13. Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has instructed authorities to strengthen the development of ecotourism and environmental infrastructure across the country, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The issue was addressed during a meeting of the monitoring center overseeing implementation of the “Taza Kazakhstan” initiative.

According to the government, Kazakhstan’s specially protected natural areas cover 30.9 million hectares. National parks currently offer 179 tourist routes and 42 trails, while the number of visitors increased from 2.4 million in 2023 to 3.7 million in 2025.

Bektenov stressed the need for systematic development of ecotourism, including stronger environmental protection measures and modernization of tourism infrastructure. He also criticized the slow pace of infrastructure upgrades in national parks and instructed authorities to involve major businesses in the development of природных parks and introduce a unified design code for facilities.