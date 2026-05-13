Azerbaijan launches next phase of Horovlu village restoration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Design work is being launched on the 2nd phase of Horovlu village settlement in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Trend reports via the public procurement's single internet portal.

The "Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts" public legal entity has already started relevant preparations.

The entity has entrusted the implementation of the said work to the Baku State Design Institute and signed a contract.

According to the contract, the design work will cost 920,000 manat ($541,180).