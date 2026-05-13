UN highlights role of WUF in shaping city development decisions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Concrete decisions aimed at improving the accessibility and comfort of our cities will be adopted through the World Cities Alliance platform, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Igor Garafulic, said at the event 'Cities for All – Leaving No One Behind,' Trend reports.

According to him, the UN will also provide significant support to this process and the principle of inclusivity, and will always uphold the principle of equal opportunities for all.

“Cities are now emerging not only as economic centers but also as a key part of social life. Ensuring equal opportunities in society is of immense importance, especially for people with disabilities. As stated in UN conventions, all citizens must actively participate in social, economic, and cultural life. Baku has great potential in this regard, and all these opportunities must be more inclusive. Young people, the elderly, migrants—everyone must come together and work to remove existing barriers,” the UN representative said.