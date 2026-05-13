KMG, Rystad Energy discuss global oil and gas industry trends

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 13. Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) and representatives of Rystad Energy discussed global trends in the oil and gas industry during a meeting in Astana, Trend reports via KMG.

The talks were held between KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov and a delegation from Rystad Energy led by Schreiner Parker, head of the company’s Emerging Markets and National Oil Companies division.

The sides discussed prospects for further cooperation and exchanged views on current developments in the global oil and gas sector. Particular attention was paid to the situation on the global energy market amid the crisis in the Middle East.

Following the meeting, both parties confirmed their interest in further strengthening cooperation.

Headquartered in Oslo, Rystad Energy is an independent research and energy intelligence company specializing in oil and gas, renewable energy, clean technologies, supply chains, and power markets.