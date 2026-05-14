Kazakhstan ready to expand exports to Türkiye, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Kazakhstan can already increase its exports to Türkiye in 34 types of goods for a total amount of over $630 million, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the sixth session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

It was noted that last year’s trade turnover grew by 8.8%, exceeding $5.4 billion. Tokayev said that it was important to create favorable conditions for expanding trade volumes and further diversifying the commodity exchange.

The president expressed confidence that the partnership between the financial centers and digital trading platforms of the two countries, as well as the results of the Kazakh-Turkish business forum held in Astana, will contribute to the further deepening of trade and economic ties.

The parties noted that in 2025, trade in agricultural products grew by more than 25%, reaching nearly $360 million. The Turkish side was also invited to adopt a Roadmap for boosting mutual trade in agricultural products for 2026–2028.