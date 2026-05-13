Uzbekneftegaz, China’s Sinosure discuss expansion of financial cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Uzbekneftegaz and China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) discussed expansion of financial cooperation, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.
The discussion took place during a meeting between Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC Abdugani Sanginov and a delegation from the China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure), led by its head Sheng Hetai. The meeting took place within the framework of the "Oil & Gas Uzbekistan – OGU 2026" international exhibition and conference.
At the start of the meeting, the sides noted that through long-standing cooperation between Uzbekneftegaz JSC and Sinosure, effective export-credit financing mechanisms have been established for the procurement of drilling equipment and tubular products.
During the negotiations, the parties discussed the prospects for further expanding financial cooperation and explored opportunities for financing new investment projects.
Abdugani Sanginov emphasized that partnership with Sinosure plays a crucial role in the efficient financing of Uzbekneftegaz’s investment initiatives and the implementation of major technological procurements. He expressed interest in the consistent and continued development of this strategic partnership.