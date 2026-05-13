Uzbekneftegaz, China’s Sinosure discuss expansion of financial cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Uzbekneftegaz and China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure) discussed expansion of financial cooperation, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC Abdugani Sanginov and a delegation from the China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (Sinosure), led by its head Sheng Hetai. ​The meeting took place within the framework of the "Oil & Gas Uzbekistan – OGU 2026" international exhibition and conference.

​At the start of the meeting, the sides noted that through long-standing cooperation between Uzbekneftegaz JSC and Sinosure, effective export-credit financing mechanisms have been established for the procurement of drilling equipment and tubular products.

​During the negotiations, the parties discussed the prospects for further expanding financial cooperation and explored opportunities for financing new investment projects.

​Abdugani Sanginov emphasized that partnership with Sinosure plays a crucial role in the efficient financing of Uzbekneftegaz’s investment initiatives and the implementation of major technological procurements. He expressed interest in the consistent and continued development of this strategic partnership.