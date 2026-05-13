Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Artibir Group agree on gas-piston unit installations in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy and the Turkish company Artibir Group have reached an agreement to cooperate on the installation of gas-piston units at existing heat supply facilities in Tashkent, Trend reports via the ministry.

​The agreement was finalized during a meeting held within the framework of Uzbekistan Energy Week.

​The project focuses on the construction of gas-piston cogeneration power plants at the capital's heating centers. This initiative is designed to modernize Tashkent’s energy infrastructure by integrating efficient cogeneration technology, allowing for the simultaneous production of electricity and thermal energy directly at the city's heat supply sites.

​During the dialogue, the sides emphasized that the implementation of these units at existing facilities will play a key role in improving the reliability and efficiency of energy delivery to the city's residents.