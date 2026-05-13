Levan Davitashvili takes helm at Italian IP company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Following the completion of the transaction to acquire 99.82% of the shares of Italiana Petroli (IP) from API Holding, Levan Davitashvili has been appointed CEO of IP, Trend reports via SOCAR.

Levan Davitashvili, who will oversee IP’s operations in Italy, will work to ensure operational continuity, protect and further strengthen the company’s position in the country’s energy market, and oversee the process of integrating IP into the SOCAR Group.

Levan Davitashvili, who is fluent in Italian, has over 25 years of experience in senior management positions in both the public and private sectors. He served as First Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development from 2021 to 2025. He also led Georgia’s participation in the “Green Energy Corridor” initiative, which connects the South Caucasus with European Union member states. Levan Davitashvili has served as an advisor to the SOCAR president since November 2025.