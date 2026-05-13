SOCAR President participates in 28th International Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference of Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf participated in the 28th International Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference of Uzbekistan (OGU-2026) held in Tashkent, Trend reports via the SOCAR.

Within the framework of the event, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, bp Executive Vice President Ariel Flores, and Giovanni Cristofoli, bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

Rovshan Najaf conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings conveyed by President Ilham Aliyev and asked that his greetings also be extended to the President of Azerbaijan.

Together with bp Executive Vice President Ariel Flores and bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye Giovanni Cristofoli, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf held trilateral meetings with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz Abdugani Sanginov.

During the meetings, it was noted that the Ustyurt project is being successfully implemented in line with the visionary policies defined by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The discussions focused on the implementation of exploration, development, and production activities within the Ustyurt investment blocks, as well as on issues related to expanding cooperation among the parties.

Following the trilateral meetings, documents were signed on bp’s accession to the Production Sharing Agreement for the exploration, development, and production of the Ustyurt investment blocks.

During SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf’s meeting with Zsombor Marton, Executive Vice President of MOL Group, satisfaction was expressed with the long-term partnership between the companies, and the implementation status of jointly executed projects was reviewed.

As part of the event, Rovshan Najaf also visited the OGU-2026 exhibition.

SOCAR is represented at the exhibition with its own pavilion. The stand presents information to visitors on SOCAR’s various areas of activity, operations carried out in Azerbaijan and abroad, oil and gas pipeline systems, green energy initiatives, digital solutions, and other strategic projects.

It should be noted that SOCAR’s pavilion received the “Top National Stand Design” award at the OGU-2026 international exhibition.