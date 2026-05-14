Kazakh PM orders revision of light industry development approaches

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov has issued instructions to revise the approaches to the development of the country’s light industry sector, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The matter was addressed during a dedicated meeting on the development of the light industry.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin emphasized the social significance of the sector, noting that women constitute 60% of the workforce in Kazakhstan’s light industry.

Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev presented a report detailing the current state of the sector, existing challenges, and prospects for further development.

Meanwhile, it was highlighted that Kazakhstan’s manufacturing sector has expanded by 9.9% since the beginning of 2026, while output in the light industry sector has increased 2.2-fold. Nevertheless, the industry continues to face a significant reliance on imports.

The discussions also focused on measures to enhance processing capacities and expand the production of finished goods. Key topics included the modernization of enterprises, the development of processing facilities, increased localization, workforce training, and strengthening the competitiveness of domestic producers.

Special attention was given to support measures for Kazakh manufacturers, including initiatives through the national register of domestic producers of goods, works, and services.

“An important task set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is strengthening the country’s economic potential. With the adoption of the new Economic Code, the government is intensifying the development of the manufacturing sector. The results of the first four months of this year demonstrate stable growth in processing industries. Light industry has high social significance, and we need to expand support measures for domestic producers,” Bektenov said.

Following the meeting, the prime minister stressed the need to create a model that would provide additional incentives for Kazakh manufacturers to increase production while ensuring guaranteed sales markets.