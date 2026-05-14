Baku hosts 1st General Assembly of Global South NGO Platform (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. On May 14, as part of Baku Urban Week, the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform (GSNP) is being held at the Gulistan Palace, Trend reports.

The event is attended by representatives of NGOs from 114 countries, representing regions of Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific.

During the day, the assembly’s work will continue in the format of thematic panel discussions.

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s government agencies are also expected to participate in the official opening ceremony.

Will be updated