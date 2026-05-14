Azerbaijan warns of threat to peace if revanchist forces win in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. A victory by revanchist forces in Armenia’s parliamentary elections could pose a serious threat to peace, Matin Mammadli, head of the department at the Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAIR), said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at a roundtable discussion titled “Discussions on President Ilham Aliyev’s Speech During His Visit to Zangilan.”

''Today, the peace process is the top priority of Azerbaijan’s regional policy,'' he added.

The political analyst noted that one of the main points is the creation of a favorable foundation for sustainable peace in the region.

“Especially following the Washington summit, positive momentum has been observed in the peace process. This momentum is evident in political and diplomatic relations, in the humanitarian sphere, as well as in economic and trade relations. At the same time, certain risks and threats remain. In this context, the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia are the focus of attention. If revanchist forces gain the upper hand again and return to power, this could pose a serious threat to the peace process. Azerbaijan, however, is prepared for all scenarios. Azerbaijan is the victor and the strongest state in the region.”



Mammadli emphasized that any threat that may arise against Azerbaijan will be neutralized on the spot, and appropriate measures will be taken.