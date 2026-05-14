Store your data in a local cloud — save on costs!

“AZINCLOUD”, Azerbaijan’s first public cloud platform, offers users a “pay-as-you-go” model.

“AZINCLOUD” helps businesses reduce financial load by enabling them to pay only for the resources they use, with no initial investment, while optimizing IT expenses.

To make payments, users only need to enter their bank card details once on the platform. At the end of each month, the relevant amount is automatically deducted from the balance based on the volume of services used. At the same time, each customer can easily monitor their payment history through their personal account. All services are provided in Azerbaijani interface and manats, eliminating the need for additional bank commissions.

Users have the flexibility to cancel their subscription at any time.

About “AZINCLOUD”

“AZINCLOUD”, Azerbaijan’s first public cloud platform, was developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company of AZCON Holding, in cooperation with “Gcore”, one of Europe’s large cloud providers.

The “AZINCLOUD” platform offers users advanced data security, enhanced cyber protection, fully controlled infrastructure, and continuous technical support.