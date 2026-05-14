KMG-Aero set to fuel Uzbekistan Airways flights at Kazakhstan airports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Subsidiary of KazMunayGas, KMG-Aero, has signed an into-plane fueling agreement with Uzbekistan Airways, Trend reports via KMG.

The cooperation provides for the supply of aviation fuel for the airline’s regular flights at airports across Kazakhstan in line with international quality and safety standards.

Uzbekistan Airways operates regular passenger flights connecting Tashkent with major cities across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

In February 2026, KMG-Aero also signed an agreement with Thai AirAsia X and began fueling aircraft operating regular passenger flights on the Almaty–Bangkok route.

Earlier, KMG-Aero concluded in-plane fueling agreements at Almaty International Airport with SpaceBee Airlines, AZAL Azerbaijan Airlines, My Freighter Airlines, Easy Charter, and Turkish Airlines.