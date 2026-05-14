Kazakhstan completes one-third of planned railway modernization for 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Kazakhstan has completed around one-third of its planned railway infrastructure modernization works for 2026, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The country plans to modernize nearly 3,000 kilometers of existing main railway infrastructure this year. As of May 14, the total length of upgraded railway sections has reached 1,003 kilometers.

Modernization has been completed on several strategically important railway sections, including Altynkol–Zhetygen and Sekseul–Kyzylzhar, which form a key part of the international transport corridor connecting Kazakhstan with China.

In addition, the first phase of modernization works on the Aksu–Zhana-Semey railway section, spanning 129 kilometers, has been completed. The company noted that all work is being carried out in line with the approved schedule.

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the implementation of the projects will help increase the capacity of the railway network, improve the reliability and safety of transportation, and strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit potential along international transport routes.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s railway transport carried 110.3 million tons of cargo in January-April 2026. The volume decreased by 1.1% compared to the same period of 2025.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's cargo turnover via railways amounted to 99.8 billion ton-kilometers, down 10.3% year-on-year. Passenger transportation reached 6 million people, a decrease of 3.1%, while passenger turnover stood at 4.7 billion passenger-kilometers, slightly down by 0.2%.