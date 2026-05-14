Uzbekistan provides employment support to 2.6 mln women in 2025, Mirziyoyev says

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Uzbekistan provided employment support to 2.6 million women in 2025, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during his address to participants of the 2nd Asian Women’s Forum held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to him, women account for 35% of public administration roles, 37% of entrepreneurship, and 49% of political party membership in Uzbekistan. The country also ranks 48th among 190 states in the “Women, Business and the Law” index.

He also noted that the reforms aim to strengthen women’s participation in the economy and public life, including through expanded access to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Earlier, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated that unemployment in Uzbekistan's Fergana region has fallen significantly over the past four years, dropping from 9.2% to 4.6%, while the poverty rate declined from 11.6% to 5.2%.