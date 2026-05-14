Uzbekneftegaz, U.S.-based Upwing Energy discuss pilot projects to boost well productivity

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Uzbekneftegaz and U.S.-based Upwing Energy discussed pilot projects aimed at increasing oil and gas well productivity in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The talks were held during the 28th International Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan - OGU 2026” between the leadership of Uzbekneftegaz and representatives of Upwing Energy.

The sides reviewed ongoing cooperation under a previously signed agreement between Uzbekneftegaz, UNG Overseas, and Upwing Energy in April this year.

Discussions focused on testing advanced technologies for improving well performance, including pilot implementation at selected wells and potential wider deployment based on results.

Following the meeting, both sides agreed to continue cooperation and accelerate the implementation of pilot projects.