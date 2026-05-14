Turkmenistan, Cyprus discuss expanding interparliamentary cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 14. Turkmenistan and Cyprus held talks to explore opportunities for strengthening bilateral and inter-parliamentary cooperation, Trend reports via the country's Mejlis (Parliament).

Talks were held between representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the Cypriot Ambassador, Kypros Giorgallis.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side underscored the country’s commitment to developing bilateral and multilateral partnerships grounded in mutual respect, equality, and trust, highlighting the pivotal role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening interstate relations.

The parties examined potential avenues for collaboration between Turkmenistan and Cyprus, including the deepening of trade and economic ties, the expansion of humanitarian engagement, and the exchange of experiences in legislative practices and parliamentary operations.

Furthermore, the sides also noted the increasing mutual interest in broadening bilateral engagement across multiple sectors.