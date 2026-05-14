Pakistan's PM, Azerbaijan’s justice minister discuss deepening legal cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, received Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, during the latter's visit to Pakistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice.

At the meeting, Farid Ahmadov conveyed the sincere greetings of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in turn, expressed his deep respect and requested to convey his greetings to the Azerbaijani head of state.

The parties emphasized that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are built on a solid foundation of historical, cultural, and religious ties, evolving into a strategic partnership across all sectors.

Particular attention was paid to the legal framework governing bilateral relations. It was noted that the Memorandum of Cooperation and the Cooperation Program signed between the justice ministries of the two countries over the past two years have facilitated a robust exchange of mutual experience. The sides underscored that these legal documents have made a significant contribution to the overall development of interstate relations.

Furthermore, the meeting featured discussions on effective cooperation in the fields of mutual legal assistance and extradition. Both parties highlighted the existing opportunities to further enhance partnership within the justice and legal spheres.