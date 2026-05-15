Chinese investors propose creation of industrial zone in Uzbekistan’s Namangan region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. Chinese investors have proposed the construction of a 100-hectare industrial zone and a service center for foreign investors in Uzbekistan’s Namangan region, Trend reports via the regional administration of Namangan.

The projects were discussed during a meeting between Namangan region Governor Shavkat Abdurazzaqov and Zhu Chao, head of China’s Linyi Lanshan Industrial Development Group.

According to the proposal, the planned “Kelayak” industrial zone will be established on an area of 100 hectares in Namangan region.

The Chinese side also presented plans to create a service center responsible for receiving foreign investors, conducting direct negotiations, coordinating cooperation with government agencies, and providing practical support to entrepreneurs.

During the talks, the parties additionally discussed the signing of a memorandum on sister-region relations between Namangan region and the Chinese city of Linyi, reaching an agreement on the document.

An expected official visit of the mayor of Linyi to Namangan region is in September this year was also discussed.