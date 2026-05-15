Azerbaijan's Baku metro set to change operational timeline in WUF13 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. An enhanced working regime will be implemented at Baku Metro CJSC, one of the AZCON Holding companies in connection with the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku on May 17-22, a source in the Baku Metro CJSC told Trend.

Changes will be made to the train schedule in order to ensure safe and uninterrupted management of passenger flow in accordance with the cultural and mass events to be held in the capital and the operational plan.

Thus, although the first day of the event - May 17 - falls on a non-working day, train movement will be ensured according to the Saturday schedule.

On that day, the interval between 28 May-Ahmadli and the opposite direction will be 2:30 minutes.

On the other days of the session, trains will operate in the most technically possible dense traffic mode, in accordance with the traditional weekday schedule. The interval on the 28 May-Ahmadli section will be 1 minute 45 seconds.

The schedule will not be changed on the Purple Line, as well as on the Ahmadli-Hazi Aslanov and Jafar Jabbarli-Khatai shuttle service areas.

In addition, spare trains will be kept on standby to promptly regulate passenger traffic.

Volunteers will also be operating in the Baku Metro during the days of WUF13. A total of 56 volunteers will work in shifts at 9 stations (07:00-15:00 and 15:00-22:00) to support passengers and event participants.