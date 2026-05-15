Uzbekistan, Japan's Sojitz discuss implementation of major infrastructure, energy projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. Uzbekistan and Japan’s Sojitz Corporation discussed the implementation of major infrastructure and energy projects, including a new airport, healthcare facilities, and a wind power plant, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade.

The issues were reviewed during talks between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Ilzat Kasimov and representatives of Sojitz Corporation in Tashkent.

The parties reviewed the issues related to implementation of ongoing roadmap of bilateral cooperation signed in August 2025.

According to the Uzbek side, Sojitz is currently implementing 12 projects in Uzbekistan worth $5.9 billion, including $2.3 billion in Japanese investments.

Among the key initiatives are the construction of the new Tashkent International Airport, an 800-bed clinic in Samarkand, and a 1,000 MW wind power plant in the Navoi region.

Sojitz Corporation also expressed interest in establishing similar multidisciplinary medical centers in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara and Andijan regions.

Following the meeting, the Japanese company confirmed that its senior management will participate in the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.