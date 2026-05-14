Azerbaijan’s representative to perform in second semi-final of Eurovision 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Eurovision Song Contest, considered one of the world’s most prestigious music competitions, draws millions of viewers each year, showcasing elaborate stage performances, diverse musical styles and large-scale productions from participating countries, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented this year by singer Jamila Hashimova, who performs under the stage name Jiva.

Jiva is set to take the stage in Vienna on May 14 as the second performer in the second semi-final of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest. She will perform the song “Just Go,” written and composed by Azerbaijani-American composer Fuad Javadov.

According to organizers, Azerbaijan’s national selection process for Eurovision 2026 received 100 applications featuring 186 songs. Of those, 107 were submitted by local songwriters and performers, while 79 came from international participants.

Following an initial review by a professional jury, 18 candidates advanced to the next stage, where they underwent live auditions and individual interviews. Vocal ability, stage presence and international appeal were among the key evaluation criteria.

A final shortlist of three contestants was selected, and Jiva was ultimately chosen to represent Azerbaijan based on the recommendation of a special focus group.

Jiva began her musical career in 2003 after winning second place in the “Baku Autumn” competition. In 2007, she participated in the “Show Time” project, and in 2011, she finished among the top three contestants in Azerbaijan’s national Eurovision selection.

In the years that followed, Jiva performed in several music projects, including appearances with the renowned “RAST” ensemble founded by People’s Artist Rashad Hashimov. She also participated in the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festivaland later performed as a soloist with the group “Hazz Band.”

Since 2017, she has pursued a solo career, performing pop, dance and R&B songs in Azerbaijani, Russian and English.

Azerbaijan has previously achieved strong results at Eurovision. The country’s biggest success came in 2011, when Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal won the contest in Düsseldorf with the song Running Scared, marking Azerbaijan’s first Eurovision victory.

Following that win, Azerbaijan hosted the competition in Baku in 2012. At Baku Crystal Hall, Sabina Babayevarepresented the country with the song “When the Music Dies,” finishing in fourth place.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 is being held in Vienna, Austria. The first semi-final has already concluded, while the second semi-final takes place on May 14 and the grand final is scheduled for May 16.

A total of 35 countries are participating in this year’s competition, including returning entrants Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova.