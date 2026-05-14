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Azerbaijan's Lieutenant General inspects “EFES - 2026” drill area in Türkiye (PHOTO)

Society Materials 14 May 2026 19:55 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Lieutenant General inspects “EFES - 2026” drill area in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Firaya Nurizada
Firaya Nurizada
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. “EFES - 2026” Combined Joint Multinational Exercise, involving Azerbaijani military personnel, is currently being held in Türkiye, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence told Trend.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev inspected the area of conduct of exercise and was briefed on the conditions established at the training sites and executed tasks.

The exercise primarily focuses on strengthening coordination during joint operations among the participating countries’ units and on facilitating exchange of experience.

Azerbaijan's Lieutenant General inspects “EFES - 2026” drill area in Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Lieutenant General inspects “EFES - 2026” drill area in Türkiye (PHOTO)

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