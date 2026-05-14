EU stands among Azerbaijan's key political and economic partners - deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The European Union (EU) stands among Azerbaijan's key political and economic partners, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the event in Baku dedicated to Europe Day, Trend reports.

"Today, the partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union is strategic. The European Union is one of Azerbaijan's main political and economic partners. The EU is our largest trading partner, and our cooperation is no longer limited to traditional areas. Both sides are making significant efforts to further expand the existing cooperation agenda.

Azerbaijan has strategic partnership agreements with 10 EU member states. We also maintain close and mutually beneficial relations with many other member states. This demonstrates that our relations with Europe are practical and based on mutual trust. The decision to host the 12th European Political Community Summit in Azerbaijan in 2028 will also open up additional opportunities for the further development of this partnership, built on a solid foundation," Rafiyev said.

According to him, in 2025, Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe would amount to approximately 13 billion cubic meters.

"The European Union views Azerbaijan as an important partner in many areas, including energy security and transport connectivity. With the recent expansion of supplies to Austria and Germany, Azerbaijan has once again demonstrated that it is a reliable partner in strengthening Europe's energy diversification," Rafiyev added.

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