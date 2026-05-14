Shusha hosts concert of Garabagh University students as part of International Kharibulbul Festival (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 14. A concert of students from the Arts Faculty of Garabagh University, along with teachers and artists, took place at the picturesque Jidir Duzu. as part of the 9th “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival being held in Shusha at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This performance became one of the memorable parts of the festival program, combining an atmosphere of inspiration, high artistic taste, and the desire of the younger generation to preserve and develop rich musical traditions.

The concert program, prepared by the students, featured works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, distinguished by their genre diversity. The young performers demonstrated not only professional training and stage presence, but also a sincere dedication to art, conveying the depth of musical imagery and creating a special atmosphere in the audience. Each performance was a reflection of the students' talent, creative exploration, and serious commitment to their chosen path.

The concert on Jidir Duzu became more than just a musical event; it was a vibrant symbol of the continuity of generations and the spiritual wealth of Azerbaijan. The performance by students from Garabagh University once again underscored the importance of art in promoting cultural heritage and nurturing a new generation of creative youth. The warm reception from the audience, heartfelt applause, and the special atmosphere of the evening lent the event even greater emotional depth and solemnity.

Thus, the concert by students from the Arts Faculty of Garabagh University became an important contribution to the overall concept of the "Kharibulbul" festival, demonstrating that cultural life in Karabakh is actively developing, filled with new names, new voices, and new creative achievements.