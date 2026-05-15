Yelo Bank supports inclusive urban development and women’s entrepreneurship (PHOTO)

This week, Yelo Bank's Head Office became one of the most creative and engaging locations of Baku Urban Week. Ahead of WUF 13 (World Urban Forum), an event titled "Women as the Driving Force of Inclusive Cities" was held in partnership with the Resource HUB platform and with the support of Yelo Bank. The event brought together private sector representatives, international experts from countries such as the USA, Germany, and Italy, and business leaders.



The most vibrant part of the event, the "Women’s Community Market," was met with great interest from the guests. Marina Kulishova, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Yelo Bank, and the Bank's management visited the exhibition, taking a keen interest in the eco-products presented by women entrepreneurs from various regions of Azerbaijan and listening to their inspiring success stories.



During the international panel discussion held later in the day, Yashar Soltanov, Executive Director for Micro Business Customers at Yelo Bank, spoke about the role of financial institutions in sustainable urban development. He emphasized how the Bank's innovative digital financial solutions for women entrepreneurs contribute to building an inclusive ecosystem.



The strength and creative potential of women are the key forces shaping the future of our cities and our society. Yelo Bank remains committed to creating equal opportunities for every woman to write her own business success story and realize her leadership ambitions.



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