Informal OTS meeting expected to adopt Turkistan Declaration (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is expected to adopt the Turkistan Declaration, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev said in an exclusive interview with Trend ahead of the summit.

“The upcoming Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, to be held in Turkistan under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development,” represents an important milestone in advancing our shared strategic vision under the Turkic World Vision 2040. The selected theme is highly relevant in today’s global context, where artificial intelligence and digital development are rapidly reshaping economies, governance models, and international cooperation. Turkistan is a particularly meaningful venue for this gathering. As a spiritual center of the Turkic world, it reflects our shared heritage while we continue to build a common future,” he said.

Omuraliyev pointed out that in recent years, Informal Summits have become a valuable part of the organization’s engagement.

“They complement formal meetings by providing a more flexible setting for regular dialogue among our Heads of State. This allows us to stay aligned, strengthen mutual understanding, and ensure steady progress on our joint initiatives. We expect the Summit to result in practical outcomes, including the adoption of the Turkistan Declaration, which will help guide our cooperation in the coming period. The agenda is focused and forward-looking, with an emphasis on strengthening collaboration across key areas,” noted the OTS secretary general.

He noted that the meeting will also give a chance to review progress since the Gabala Summit and maintain momentum in priority areas.

“Overall, we see it as an opportunity to further strengthen cooperation and reinforce the role of the Organization as a relevant and effective regional platform,” Omuraliyev added.