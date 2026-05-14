Kharibulbul Festival unites our peoples - participant from Uzbekistan

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Kharibulbul Festival unites our peoples, Festival participant and director of the Shodlik dance ensemble (Uzbekistan) Dilfuzahon Dzhurabaeva told Trend.

"This is my first time participating in the Shusha festival, although our group has previously performed in Azerbaijan. Our peoples are like one family; we cannot be divided. This is a single cultural space, united by a shared history and traditions," she said.

D. Dzhurabaeva particularly noted the high level of organization of the festival.

"A huge thank you to everyone—the organizers, directors, sound engineers, and the entire team—who gave us such a warm welcome. Everything was well thought out, and everything ran smoothly and on time. Thank you for your attention and hospitality. I hope we will meet again and perform on this beautiful stage," she added.

On May 14, the opening of the 9th Kharibulbul International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, took place in the city of Shusha, on the Jydyr Duzu plain.

Over the course of two days, concerts and cultural events will take place at various venues in Shusha. The festival aims to foster intercultural dialogue, strengthen musical ties, and foster creative exchange between artists from different countries.