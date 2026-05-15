US military operations against Iran will continue - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. US military operations against Iran will continue, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

Commenting on his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit to Beijing, Trump noted that the Chinese leader congratulated him on the achievements of his second term. Among his administration's successes, the American leader cited the "military victory over Venezuela," the development of relations with that country, and the "military decimation of Iran," emphasizing that these actions "to be continued."