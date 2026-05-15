Azerbaijan’s hosting of WUF13 highlights its global reputation – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held in Baku, is yet another confirmation of Azerbaijan’s international standing and its position as a reliable partner, and Azerbaijan’s hosting of high-level global events is seen as an indicator of its political, economic, and institutional potential, Elchin Babayev, rector of Baku State University said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of international conference on “Shaping Human Capital for Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development.”

The rector noted that various events and conferences are being organized across the country in the run-up to WUF13. According to him, Baku State University and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture have made a decision to hold a scientific and practical conference within this framework.

“The main objective of the scientific conference is to strengthen joint cooperation in training professional personnel to implement urban planning policies that meet contemporary challenges while also being designed for the long term. Thanks to the experience it has gained in this field, Azerbaijan ranks among the leading countries at the international level. In particular, large-scale restoration and construction projects being implemented in territories liberated from occupation create a need for new qualified personnel,” the rector emphasized.

He noted that training in urban planning should not be limited to architecture alone, but should also encompass fields such as law, environmental science, geography, geology, and the social sciences.

“This event, supported by various UN agencies in Azerbaijan, will continue to play an important role as a platform for further cooperation and new initiatives,” Babayev added.