Uzbekistan reviews its macroeconomic situation with int'l financial institutions

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. Uzbekistan and representatives of major international financial institutions discussed macroeconomic stability, sustainable economic growth, and expansion of cooperation in key sectors of the economy, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Financy.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance with participation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov in Tashkent.

The event brought together representatives of the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

During the discussions, the sides reviewed Uzbekistan’s recent economic growth rates and measures aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability and supporting further economic expansion.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in industry, infrastructure, agriculture, small and medium-sized business, as well as transport and logistics.

The participants also discussed the importance of developing human capital, supporting IT, artificial intelligence, innovation, and regional development, as well as effectively utilizing Uzbekistan’s demographic potential.

Representatives of international financial institutions praised the ongoing economic and institutional reforms in Uzbekistan and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in new areas.