Unibank CB OJSC attracts $20 million in debt financing from International Fund

Unibank CB OJSC has further strengthened its position in international financial markets by securing substantial new funding. As part of a strategic partnership with responsAbility Investments AG, the Bank has obtained two loan facilities totaling USD 20 million.

This cooperation is seen as a testament to Unibank’s commitment to sustainable development principles and the strong confidence international financial institutions place in the Bank.

Of the total amount, USD 10 million (in AZN equivalent) has been provided by the Global Climate Partnership Fund SA for a term of 5 years. The remaining USD 10 million (in AZN equivalent) has been extended for a 3-year term through funds managed by responsAbility.

The newly attracted funds are intended to support the expansion of Unibank’s loan portfolio, with a particular focus on financing entrepreneurship and sustainable projects. This will further strengthen the Bank’s support for the real sector of the economy.

Heybat Gadirov, Acting Chairman of the Management Board of Unibank CB OJSC:

"The funds raised through our cooperation with responsAbility Investments AG will make a significant contribution to Unibank’s sustainable development strategy. This partnership reflects the high level of trust international financial institutions place in our Bank. In particular, the resources obtained through our cooperation with the Global Climate Partnership Fund will enable us to expand green finance initiatives and support environmentally sustainable projects. We aim to further strengthen our activities in this direction, contributing both to the development of entrepreneurship and to sustainable economic growth."

Jaskirat Chadha, Head of Financial Inclusion Debt, of responsAbility Investments AG, commented:

“We are pleased to start our partnership with Unibank, a well-established financial institution in Azerbaijan with a strong track record in serving retail and SME clients. This financing will expand access to finance for local businesses and support the development of climate finance, particularly in energy and resource efficiency projects contributing to climate change mitigation. We look forward to building a long-term collaboration that contributes to sustainable private sector development and inclusive economic growth.”

Unibank has identified cooperation with international partners as one of its strategic priorities. Through these efforts, the Bank continues to enhance its financial stability and provide its customers with broader and more competitive financial opportunities.