Kazakhstan announces launch date for artificial rain project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15. Kazakhstan’s artificial rain project aimed at increasing reservoir water levels and supplying water to agricultural areas is scheduled for full-scale launch on May 17, 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The announcement was made by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his meeting with President of the World Meteorological Organization and Director General of the UAE National Center of Meteorology Abdulla Al Mandous on May 15 in Astana.

According to the Kazakh side, the initiative is designed to artificially induce precipitation in order to improve water availability for agriculture and support reservoir replenishment.

The project is being implemented in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region jointly with the UAE National Center of Meteorology.

With the launch of this project, Kazakhstan will become the first country in the region to begin the practical implementation of artificial rain technologies.