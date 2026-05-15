OTS Summit to drive Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan ties in digital and transport sectors – expert

TURKESTAN, Kazakhstan, May 15. The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Turkestan will provide a significant boost to cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Bauyrzhan Auken, a leading analyst in the Asian Studies Department at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan, told reporters on the sidelines of the summit, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"The summit is of strategic importance for further cooperation between our countries," he said.

Auken noted that the summit's focus is on the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. He said these topics build on the initiatives announced by the President of Kazakhstan at the previous summit in Gabala.

"Today's summit is a continuation of the initiatives voiced in Gabala. It will provide significant impetus for expanding cooperation in an era of instability and turbulence," the analyst emphasized.

He also highlighted the development of transport routes, particularly the Middle Corridor, as well as the connection with the Zangezur Corridor.

"Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are committed to developing connectivity between the Middle Corridor and the Zangezur Corridor in the future. Our countries' role here is significant, as we are the founders of the organization and drivers of cooperation," Auken added.

He also expressed support for the OTS+ format, which is just beginning to take shape, and emphasized that the summit will contribute not only to the development of the organization and multilateral relations, but will also strengthen bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

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