Tokayev calls for stronger economic and investment co-op among Turkic States

TURKESTAN, Kazakhstan, May 15. Today, Turkic states must strengthen cooperation in the areas of the economy and investment, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at an informal OTS summit in Turkestan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He noted that the global economy remains unstable and unpredictable.

"International geopolitical dynamics are shifting, and competition is intensifying at both the global and regional levels. Armed conflicts and wars continue unabated. All of this, as we can see, is having a negative impact on the global economy. The countries of our region are already beginning to feel the consequences of the situation in the Middle East,” the President of Kazakhstan said.

Tokayev stated that in such difficult times, the unity of the Turkic states takes on special significance.

“Our countries are united by a shared centuries-old history, spiritual values, and fraternal ties. I believe that today, given the demands of the times, Turkic states must strengthen cooperation in the fields of the economy and investment, as well as join forces in the name of common interests.

In this regard, it is particularly important that today’s meeting is dedicated to issues of artificial intelligence and digital development,” Tokayev added.