Azerbaijan discusses volatility and regulatory issues in global financial markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan has taken part in discussions of volatility and regulatory issues in global financial markets, Trend reports via the country's Central Bank (CBA).

The discussions were held during the online annual meeting of the European Regional Committee (ERC) of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

The meeting, chaired by Chairman of the IOSCO Board of Directors, Jean-Paul Servais, brought together 100 representatives from more than 50 securities regulators across the region.

The CBA was represented at the event by Deputy Chairman Ali Ahmadov. He spoke on the impact of the volatility in international financial markets caused by current geopolitical events on local capital markets.

The ERC members exchanged views on innovations in the field of ensuring stability in securities markets and discussed ways to strengthen international cooperation on investor protection and supervision. In addition, participants were informed about the implementation of IOSCO's work plan for 2026, and the organization's role in promoting consistency between regulatory approaches was emphasized.