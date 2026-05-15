Kyrgyzstan pushes for joint cryptocurrency initiatives within OTS

TURKESTAN, Kazakhstan, May 15. Kyrgyzstan proposes implementing joint projects within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on the use of cryptocurrencies, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said at an informal OTS summit in Turkestan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to Trend’s special correspondent, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov made this statement at an informal summit of member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Turkestan.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan is taking practical steps to introduce new standards in financial methods and create a virtual asset market.

"A National Council has been established under the President to develop the virtual assets sector and create the legal framework for the safe use of cryptocurrencies. Kyrgyzstan recently launched the digital som and the national stablecoin KGBT. This work is aimed at building the reserve sector and tokenizing assets. According to the international Chain Analysis index, Kyrgyzstan currently ranks 19th in the world in terms of cryptocurrency adoption. Kyrgyzstan proposes expanding cooperation in this area and implementing joint projects," Japarov said.

Sadyr Japarov further noted that the OTS region is located in the center of Eurasia and has a strategic advantage.

“Today, this strategic opportunity is taking on new significance. To realize it, we need to take prompt and coordinated action. This will allow us to integrate transport corridors with digital platforms,” he added.