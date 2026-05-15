Uzbekistan proposes declaring 2027 as “Year of Environmental Protection” in Turkic World

TURKESTAN, Kazakhstan, May 15. Uzbekistan proposes declaring 2027 the “Year of Environmental Protection” in the Turkic world, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the informal summit of member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Turkestan, Trend reports.

“Climate change requires coordinated action from our states. To effectively address these issues, it is important to establish a system for monitoring climate risks based on satellite data. We need to detect droughts earlier, continuously monitor soil degradation and glacier melting, and implement artificial intelligence technology in the management of transboundary water resources,” he said.

Mirziyoyev noted that the Central Asian University for Environmental Studies and Climate Change in Tashkent has allocated 50 scholarships for young people from Turkic-speaking countries for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Furthermore, the President of Uzbekistan noted that it is also necessary to ensure the practical implementation of the signed agreement on the introduction of a simplified customs corridor, aimed at facilitating customs and transit procedures at the borders, as well as fully digitizing data exchange.

“This will ensure data transfer throughout the entire logistics chain, cargo tracking, and the coordinated organization of processes,” he added.