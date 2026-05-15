ADY to operate in enhanced mode during WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) will operate in an enhanced service mode during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will take place in Baku from May 17–22, in coordination with relevant government agencies, Trend reports via the company.

To accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic, additional staff and volunteers have been deployed across key transit points, including Baku Railway Station as well as the Koroglu and Bakikhanov stops. Volunteers underwent training sessions at ADY, where they were briefed on operational procedures and event-day responsibilities.

WUF13 volunteers will be able to travel free of charge on trains operating along the Absheron circular railway route during the forum.

Security and safety measures will also be intensified throughout stations and onboard trains during the event. ADY said it will work in coordination with law enforcement agencies to strengthen passenger safety and ensure compliance with railway regulations.

The railway operator will also take part in WUF13 programming, hosting information sessions on “ADY’s role in urban development and urbanization” and “Transformation of cities through railways.”

Passengers can access updated train schedules during the forum via ticket offices, the official website www.ady.az, the “ADY Mobile” app, or the 24/7 contact center at 1822.