KazMunayGas, India discuss cooperation in oil and gas sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 15. Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas and India discussed prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including geological exploration projects and crude oil supplies, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting in Astana between Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov and Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Sailas Thangal on May 15.

During the talks, the sides discussed the potential participation of Indian business structures in geological exploration projects in Kazakhstan.

The parties also reviewed opportunities for expanding supplies of Kazakh oil to India.

Khassenov noted that cooperation with Indian companies is of particular interest to KazMunayGas given India’s status as one of the world’s largest consumers of energy resources.