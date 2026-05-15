Heydar Aliyev’s memory commemorated in Central Asia and Georgia on 103rd anniversary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A series of commemorative events were held in Central Asian countries and Georgia on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the architect of modern Azerbaijani statehood and National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Events took place in Tashkent, Turkestan, Shymkent, and in Georgia’s Rustavi, Gardabani, Dmanisi, and Sadakhli.

Participants laid flowers at monuments to Heydar Aliyev and observed a minute of silence in his memory, the committee said.

The program included open lessons, photo exhibitions, essay and composition competitions, and presentations providing detailed information about Aliyev’s political legacy, his role in strengthening Azerbaijani statehood, his attention to youth and education, and his contribution to enhancing the country’s international standing.

Students also delivered speeches and literary and artistic compositions dedicated to his state activities, with organizers highlighting youth engagement as a key focus of the events.

Speakers stressed that Heydar Aliyev’s policy direction continues to guide Azerbaijan’s development today and plays an important role in shaping younger generations in the spirit of national and spiritual values. His role in strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and friendly countries was also emphasized.

In discussions and meetings, participants noted his role in the formation and development of modern Azerbaijan, stating that his policies ensured stability in the country, strengthened state building, and expanded international relations.

Organizers said the commemorative events are important for passing on his legacy to future generations, preserving national and spiritual values, and familiarizing diaspora youth more closely with Azerbaijan’s realities.

The events were organized by the Republican Azerbaijani National Cultural Center in Republican Azerbaijani National Cultural Center, the Karabakh Azerbaijani Ethnocultural Union in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region, the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Shymkent, and education and integration centers in Rustavi, Gardabani, Dmanisi, and Sadakhli.