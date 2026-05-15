Azerbaijan turns transport corridors into platform for economic development and technological integration - Shahin Mustafayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan is transforming transport corridors into a platform for economic development and technological integration, said Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, at the International Economic Forum "Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum-2026," Trend reports.

He noted that in modern conditions, transport corridors are no longer just routes for moving cargo, but are becoming platforms for economic development, industrial cooperation, digitalization, and sustainable partnership.

"Azerbaijan, located at the intersection of the main East-West and North-South routes, considers the development of international transport corridors as one of the key priorities of state policy," Mustafayev emphasized.

He also invited the forum participants to visit the Azerbaijani pavilion, which demonstrates the country's achievements in socio-economic development.