Cryptocurrency marketplace reveals its latest indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The latest prices in the cryptocurrency market have been announced.
Data obtained by Trend from the global cryptocurrency exchange shows that Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, grew by 0.76% over the past week, coming in at $80,398.
Meanwhile, Ethereum recorded a decrease of 0.85% over the same period to $2,249.
Below is the weekly price change of cryptocurrencies.
|
Name
|
Cost ($)
|
Change over the last week
|
Bitcoin
|
80,398
|
+0.76%
|
Ethereum
|
2,249
|
-0.85%
|
Tether USDt
|
0.9996
|
0.00%
|
XRP
|
1.4635
|
+2.09%
|
BNB
|
677.40
|
+1.10%
|
USDC
|
1.0000
|
-0.02%
|
Solana
|
90.670
|
-0.77%
|
TRON
|
0.353204
|
+0.57%
|
Dogecoin
|
0.113570
|
-0.87%
|
Hyperliquid
|
45.6171
|
+16.64%
|
UNUS SED LEO
|
0.2658
|
+0.18%
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