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Cryptocurrency marketplace reveals its latest indicators

Economy Materials 15 May 2026 19:17 (UTC +04:00)
Cryptocurrency marketplace reveals its latest indicators
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The latest prices in the cryptocurrency market have been announced.

Data obtained by Trend from the global cryptocurrency exchange shows that Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, grew by 0.76% over the past week, coming in at $80,398.

Meanwhile, Ethereum recorded a decrease of 0.85% over the same period to $2,249.

Below is the weekly price change of cryptocurrencies.

Name

Cost ($)

Change over the last week

Bitcoin

80,398

+0.76%

Ethereum

2,249

-0.85%

Tether USDt

0.9996

0.00%

XRP

1.4635

+2.09%

BNB

677.40

+1.10%

USDC

1.0000

-0.02%

Solana

90.670

-0.77%

TRON

0.353204

+0.57%

Dogecoin

0.113570

-0.87%

Hyperliquid

45.6171

+16.64%

UNUS SED LEO

0.2658

+0.18%

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