Cryptocurrency marketplace reveals its latest indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The latest prices in the cryptocurrency market have been announced.

Data obtained by Trend from the global cryptocurrency exchange shows that Bitcoin, considered the most valuable cryptocurrency, grew by 0.76% over the past week, coming in at $80,398.

Meanwhile, Ethereum recorded a decrease of 0.85% over the same period to $2,249.

Below is the weekly price change of cryptocurrencies.

Name Cost ($) Change over the last week Bitcoin 80,398 +0.76% Ethereum 2,249 -0.85% Tether USDt 0.9996 0.00% XRP 1.4635 +2.09% BNB 677.40 +1.10% USDC 1.0000 -0.02% Solana 90.670 -0.77% TRON 0.353204 +0.57% Dogecoin 0.113570 -0.87% Hyperliquid 45.6171 +16.64% UNUS SED LEO 0.2658 +0.18%

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