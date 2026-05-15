Azerbaijan implements "digital single window" for logistics and trade - Shahin Mustafayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijan is actively digitizing its transport and logistics sector to streamline international trade, said Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, at the International Economic Forum "Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum-2026," Trend reports.

"At the end of 2025, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the digitalization of processes in transport, logistics, and trade, under which a 'digital single window' system is being developed. The platform will unite all participants in logistics chains and will be integrated with the digital systems of partner countries along the corridors. In parallel, modern tools such as TMS and ERP are being implemented, reducing administrative barriers and increasing transparency," Mustafayev noted.

He also announced the creation of an international aviation cluster within the Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) with a capacity of 1.5 million tons of cargo per year, which will serve as a multimodal hub connecting all modes of transport. Currently, the country operates nine international airports and the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the largest on the Caspian Sea, whose capacity continues to expand.