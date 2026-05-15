Kharibulbul Festival in Shusha showcases diverse international program, German opera soloist says

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Kharibulbul Festival in Shusha is presenting a broad and diverse cultural program, drawing artists and guests from multiple countries, Trend reports.

Singer Mara Huseynova, a soloist with the German opera company “Rhein,” told on Friday that this year’s edition stands out for both its atmosphere and international participation. She is performing at the festival opening for the first time, marking her second visit to Shusha.

“This is my second time in Shusha, but this is my first time performing at the festival opening. It's always especially pleasant to perform in my homeland. It gives me such warm and radiant feelings,” Huseynova said.

She also praised the overall organization of the event, highlighting the scale and diversity of the program. “The organization is wonderful. There are many guests here, including from abroad, and a very interesting and diverse program is being presented,” she noted.

The 9th International Music Festival Kharibulbul Festival opened on May 14 in Shusha on the Jidir Duzu plain. The event is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Over two days, the festival will host concerts and cultural events across various venues in Shusha. Organizers say the program is designed to promote intercultural dialogue, strengthen musical ties, and encourage creative exchange among artists from different countries.