Uzbekistan’s Almalyk explores new cooperation areas with Chinese partners

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. Uzbekistan’s Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex JSC has discussed prospective areas of cooperation with China Nerin Engineering Co., Ltd. and the Export-Import Bank of China, Trend reports via the company.

The discussions took place during the visit of a high-level Chinese delegation to Uzbekistan, which included representatives of China Nerin Engineering Co., Ltd., one of the leading engineering companies in the mining and metallurgical sector, as well as the Export-Import Bank of China.

According to the company, the negotiations were held within the framework of projects aimed at expanding production capacity and constructing a new metallurgical complex.

The parties reviewed a number of promising initiatives focused on increasing the plant’s production potential and developing a new metallurgical complex, including the possible participation of the Chinese company in the construction of a slag processing facility as part of the ongoing project.

During the visit, the delegation also ознакомилась with the museum dedicated to the history of the plant located in the “Metallurg” Palace of Culture, as well as the observation sites of the “Kalmakyr” and “Yoshlik I” open-pit mines. In addition, the guests were presented with the operations of the new Copper Concentrator Plant-3 and the control center of the smelting facility.

A representative of Nerin Engineering, Huang Xiang, expressed the company’s readiness to provide technologies aimed at increasing copper production volumes and improving operational efficiency. He also confirmed the company’s intention to participate in the reconstruction of the smelting plant within the framework of the “Yoshlik I” field development project.

Following the visit, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation and implementing modern technologies and investment solutions in the company’s production processes.